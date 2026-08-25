Wild Hornets launches production of new modules that will boost FPV drone range by 50%

Ukrainian MilTech company Wild Hornets has developed and launched serial production of a new HV VTX Pro video transmitter that will increase drones' effective operating range by up to 50% and improve signal stability under electronic warfare conditions.

"The new HV VTX Pro module will become part of an upgrade to the Hornet Vision digital video transmission system developed by Wild Hornets engineers. The new solution has already gone into serial production and will begin operating on the battlefield in the near future. Its introduction will not increase the cost of drones for the Ukrainian military… The technological solution has made it possible to more than double the maximum power of the VTX module, to 4 W," the company said in a press release.

The company said the upgrade expands the capabilities of both interceptor drones and strike FPV drones. "Under comparable conditions, their maximum effective operating range will increase by up to 50%. This means the operating radius of interceptor drones will grow from around 20 km to 30 km under favorable radio horizon conditions and when using the omnidirectional 360-degree antenna that Wild Hornets' Hornet Vision ground stations are equipped with. The more powerful VTX module also expands interceptor drones' ability to engage targets flying at extremely low altitudes… This could increase interception effectiveness against such targets by at least 20%," the company said.

The HV VTX Pro module is currently being installed on all of the company's new drones equipped with night thermal imaging cameras. The new module will soon also be fitted to drones with daytime cameras.

Wild Hornets is a Ukrainian MilTech company engaged in the development and production of unmanned systems. Drones produced by the company are used by more than 100 units of Ukraine's Defense Forces, including the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, the Air Force and the State Border Guard Service.