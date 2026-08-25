Defense Forces strike Kuban refinery, Astrakhan gas processing plant overnight – General Staff

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the facilities of the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai (Russia) on the night of August 25, reported on the Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday.

"A fire on the territory of the enterprise is confirmed. The extent of the damage caused is being clarified," the report states.

In addition, the hit on two U-272 gas separation units at the Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant (GPP, Astrakhan Region, Russia) on the night of August 24, 2026, was confirmed.

"The products of the Astrakhan GPP are used to supply the armed forces of Russia, while technical sulfur is used in the production of explosives," the General Staff noted.

The Afipsky oil refinery is one of the large oil refining enterprises in Krasnodar Krai, Russia. Its design capacity is 6.25 million tonnes of oil per year. The plant produces, among other things, diesel, gasoline components, and is involved in supplying the Russian occupying army.

The Astrakhan GPP is part of the Gazprom system. Its design capacity is up to 12 billion cubic meters of gas per year and about 7.3 million tonnes of gas condensate per year. The enterprise produces commercial natural gas, stable gas condensate, gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, liquefied petroleum gases, and technical sulfur.