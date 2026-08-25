Trump's Independence Day greeting: US looks upon Ukrainians with admiration, confident in their prosperous future

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported receiving greetings from US President Donald Trump on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Ukraine's independence, which was celebrated on Monday.

"On behalf of the American people, I congratulate you and the citizens of Ukraine on your Independence Day. August 24 is a day to celebrate our enduring friendship built on 35 years of diplomatic relations, a bond that has only deepened since Ukraine gained its independence. With courageous, brave, and talented people, you have built a great country. As you commemorate this important occasion, know that the United States stands in admiration of your resilient spirit, honors your sacrifices, and remains confident in your future as a sovereign, prosperous nation," Zelensky quoted Trump's greeting on the social network X on Tuesday morning.

At the same time, the US President proposes "seizing the moment to put an end to the conflict and build a lasting, enduring peace that will unlock Ukraine's tremendous potential for generations to come."

Zelensky thanked Trump for the greetings, adding that "these words, like the sound of launching a Patriot PAC-3, uplift our spirits and give hope that life can be protected from Russia's savage attacks and that a dignified peace can be achieved."