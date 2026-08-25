Zelenskyy proposes Rada tighten punishment for intentional destruction of national shrines

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposes that the Verkhovna Rada tighten criminal liability for intentional illegal destruction, demolition, or damage of national shrines.

Relevant bill No. 15551 on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding tightening liability for crimes against national shrines of the Ukrainian people was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on August 24, according to the parliament's website.

The bill proposes amending Article 298 of the Criminal Code, "Illegal conduct of search work at an archaeological heritage site, destruction, demolition, or damage of cultural heritage sites."

The draft law, in particular, envisions supplementing the article's title with a provision regarding national shrines.

The head of state proposes establishing tightened criminal liability for intentional illegal destruction, demolition, or damage of national shrines and providing for punishment for committing these acts in the form of imprisonment for a term of three to ten years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years or without it.