Russian attacks on Sumy region injure 5, including child

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked 22 settlements in Sumy region, injuring five people, including a 14-year-old girl, reported the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

"In Seredyna-Buda hromada, as a result of an enemy UAV hit, women aged 71 and 62 were injured. Another woman, aged 75, was injured in a mortar shelling. In Sumy community, a 47-year-old man was injured due to enemy drone strikes, suffering an acute stress reaction," the report states.

According to law enforcement officers, a 14-year-old girl was also injured in Konotop community as a result of a Russian drone hitting a house.

According to the police, Russian troops used guided aerial bombs, strike and FPV drones, mortars, and artillery.