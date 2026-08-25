HACC sets preventive measure for Mudra: detention with bail alternative of UAH 20 mln, Mudra will try to raise the sum

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has set a preventive measure for Iryna Mudra, former deputy head of the Presidential Office who is suspected of involvement in corruption schemes involving money laundering and raiding: detention with a bail alternative of UAH 20 million. After the ruling was announced, Mudra said she would try to raise the sum.

The judge announced the operative part of the ruling on Tuesday, partially granting the prosecution's motion.

"To apply to suspect Mudra Iryna Romanivna a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days. To set bail for Mudra… in the amount of UAH 20 million," the investigating judge's ruling said.

Radio Svoboda reported on its Telegram channel that after the court's decision, Mudra said she would try to gather the required UAH 20 million in bail. "According to her, she has some of the funds herself and is also counting on help from friends," the report said.

According to Radio Svoboda, Mudra added that her lawyers are currently assessing the legal grounds for the court's decision and will appeal it if necessary.

If bail is posted, Mudra will be subject to the following obligations: to appear whenever required by NABU and SAPO detectives, not to leave Kyiv and Kyiv region, and to refrain from communicating with witnesses and victims in the criminal proceedings.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) later said on its Telegram channel that the HACC had applied a preventive measure to the former deputy head of the Presidential Office in the form of detention with an alternative of posting UAH 20 million in bail.

"The question of appealing the preventive measure in terms of the bail amount will be decided after reviewing the full text of the court's ruling," SAPO said.

As previously reported, the prosecutor had earlier justified the UAH 150 million bail sum, which the prosecution is seeking as an alternative to detention, by citing the suspect's total assets of around UAH 250 million.

Chief Rabbi of Kyiv Jonathan Benjamin Markovitch told the hearing he was willing to vouch for the suspect, saying he believes she would not let down either the religious community or the state.

The suspect's defense, for its part, called on the HACC and media representatives to take a critical view of the statements made by the prosecutor in justifying the need for a preventive measure.

In addition, Mudra's lawyers asked the court to review the body of material from covert investigative actions, which they say shows that Mudra was under pressure from another defendant in the case — former MP Maksym Mykytas.

On Aug 19, NABU and SAPO released a video regarding a special operation called "Forrest Gump": individuals who legalized UAH 150 million to pay bail for a defendant in the "Midas" case were exposed and notified of suspicion. The group included, among others, a deputy head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine and a former MP.

Later that same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Iryna Mudra from her post as deputy head of the Presidential Office.

On Thursday, Aug 20, NABU and SAPO released a second video concerning corruption by the same senior officials, titled "Femida," exposing the illegal seizure of real estate and company assets through document forgery. The former deputy head of the Presidential Office also features in this episode.

In the recorded conversations, the defendants, among other things, complain about being unable to obtain information from NABU and SAPO, while information can be obtained from the National Police, the SBU and the SBI. They also discuss how the anti-corruption system could be controlled.

Later on Aug 20, NABU and SAPO commented on the previously released videos titled "Forrest Gump" and "Femida," concerning the exposure of corruption schemes involving senior officials of the Presidential Office and a former and a sitting MP.

"The activities of the criminal organization were aimed, among other things, at seizing high-value real estate as well as other assets of legal entities through unauthorized interference in the information (automated) networks of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, and the forgery of court rulings and title documents," NABU said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the statement, in the fall of 2025 members of the criminal organization carried out a raider seizure of two companies whose assets were valued at UAH 248 million. "At the same time, the goal of seizing one of these companies was to gain control over real estate in central Kyiv worth more than UAH 500 million," NABU said.

In addition, according to the statement, in May 2026 members of the criminal organization attempted to seize real estate in Kyiv worth more than UAH 207 million but "were unable to complete the crime due to circumstances beyond their control."

NABU also said that certain members of the criminal organization, in collusion with representatives and officials of a state-owned bank, organized and carried out the legalization of criminally obtained funds during June 2026.

"This concerns UAH 150 million in cash, which was moved through a number of accounts belonging to shell companies and brought into legal circulation to pay bail for a member of another criminal organization (the 'Midas' case)," the statement said.

"Based on the evidence obtained, NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors have notified members of the criminal organization and the individuals they recruited of suspicion under Articles 255, 191, 206-2, 209, 358 and 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," SAPO said in its statement.

On Aug 21, the HACC set a preventive measure for Mykytas of detention with a bail alternative of UAH 30 million. He is a defendant in the schemes disclosed in the videos.