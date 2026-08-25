Melnyk: Ukraine appreciates UNSC attention to Russian war but condemnation does not stop killings

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Andriy Melnyk expressed gratitude that the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine remains on the agenda of the UN Security Council, while noting that even the strongest condemnation cannot stop the killings.

During a UN Security Council meeting dedicated to the consequences of Russia war against Ukraine, Melnyk stated that Ukrainians appreciated the fact that Russia's barbaric war remained on the agenda of the Security Council, but added that even the strongest condemnation of the war could not stop the killings brought by ballistic missiles.

He noted that condemning Russian actions in itself cannot stop Russia war machine and called on the Security Council to move to concrete measures.

The Permanent Representative said that it was time for the Security Council to impose far-reaching sanctions against Russia, against those enterprises that produced those deadly weapons, so that Mr. Putin was forced to stop that war.

Melnyk also expressed regret that the UN Security Council had so far been unable to hold Russia accountable, stating that it was a pity that to that day the Security Council had failed to hold Russia accountable for the genocide of the Ukrainian people in front of the whole world.

Speaking about the economic situation in Russia, Melnyk stated that Western sanctions, defense spending, and Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries are worsening the state of the Russian economy. He cited data on Russia budget deficit of RUB 5.8 trillion ($81 billion) and a 40% reduction in oil sector revenues.

The Permanent Representative also referenced statements by the chief economic analyst of the foreign trade bank, Andrei Klepach, who, according to him, critically assessed the state of the Russian economy and Moscow's ability to wage a prolonged war of attrition.

Melnyk separately raised the issue of safety of navigation in the Black Sea. According to him, Russia's blockage of shipping and strikes on vessels departing from Ukrainian ports have consequences for global food security. He noted that Ukraine offered the RF to find an appropriate solution similar to the 2022 Black Sea Grain Initiative, but Russia rejected this proposal.

He also stated that Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire, but its proposals, according to him, received no proper response from Russia.

Melnyk said that Ukraine was ready to remain committed to peace, adding that, unfortunately, their readiness to compromise in order to put an end to that barbaric war had not been properly answered and had remained unheard.