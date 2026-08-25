Russian attack on Chernihiv region injures 12, including 4 children – police

On Monday evening, Russian troops attacked the center of the city of Mena, Koryukivka district, Chernihiv region; preliminarily, 12 local residents are known to have been injured, including four children, reported the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

According to law enforcement officers, administrative buildings, residential houses, shops, and vehicles were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

"This evening, Russian troops attacked the center of the city of Mena, Koryukivka district. Preliminarily, 12 local residents are known to have been injured, including four children. Administrative buildings, residential houses, shops, and vehicles were damaged," the agency emphasized.

Police officers are working at the site, documenting the consequences of the strike, assessing the damage, and collecting evidence.