Ukraine's air defense shoots down 124 of 150 enemy drones, hits recorded at 17 locations – Air Force

Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralized 124 enemy drones overnight into Wednesday, though hits from strike drones and missiles were recorded at 17 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Wednesday morning.

"According to preliminary data as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 124 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera and other types of UAVs in the north, south and east of the country. Hits from enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 17 locations, and debris from downed drones fell at 7 locations. The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in the airspace," the Air Force said on Telegram.

In total, overnight into Aug 25, starting at 18:00 on Aug 24, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 150 Shahed-type strike drones (including jet-powered variants), Gerbera drones and Parodiya-type decoy drones, as well as an Iskander-M ballistic missile and a Kh-31P guided air-launched missile. No missiles were reported shot down or suppressed.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As a result, air defense effectiveness against drones alone stood at about 82.7%, while effectiveness against all aerial targets, factoring in the lack of interceptor missiles for anti-ballistic air defense systems, was 81.6%.

As previously reported, Russia's previous massive strike on Ukraine took place overnight into June 2, when 602 of 656 drones and 40 of 73 missiles were neutralized, with hits recorded at 38 locations. The occupiers' most massive strike was carried out over the 24-hour period of May 13-14 using 1,428 strike drones, of which air defense neutralized 1,362, giving an air defense effectiveness against drones of 95.38%.

The highest percentage of neutralized drones and missiles was recorded overnight into July 9, when 718 of 729 drones and missiles launched by the occupiers were neutralized, giving an effectiveness of about 96.9%.