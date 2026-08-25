UK prime minister plans to visit U.S. in September, aims to convince Trump on need to support Kyiv – media

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, together with other European leaders, plans to travel to the United States in September to address the issue of providing Ukraine with missiles for Patriot systems, Bloomberg reports.

Burnham said he plans to travel to the U.S. next month together with other European leaders to "convince President Donald Trump to give Ukraine access to their stockpiles of Patriot air defense missiles ahead of winter," the agency said.

The prime minister added that he is "looking forward to the trip to New York in September."

"I’ve not fully confirmed the details yet but it’s likely I will go, particularly after today’s discussion," he said in an interview with the agency.

Burnham said European leaders are considering holding another meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to secure American interceptor missiles and arrange supplies from other countries.

In the British prime minister's view, other European countries need to step up their efforts to support Ukraine.

"There are other players who could help in the mix who we have influence with. It’s probably going to be a solution that involves a lot of layers and a lot of negotiation," he said.

Burnham previously visited Kyiv, where he chaired a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing for the first time and held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.