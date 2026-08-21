Kellogg in Odesa: Russians use jet-powered drones to attack Ukrainian ports

Former U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine General Keith Kellogg reported that he arrived in Ukraine and took part in a meeting of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Odesa.

"Had a very informative meeting on the Black Sea initiatives in Odesa. Odesa is a place where warfare has changed. The Russians now use jet powered drones against the seaport," Kellogg wrote on X on Friday, illustrating the post with a photo from the meeting.

As reported, Kellogg participated in the Black Sea Security Forum in late May. At that time, he stated plans to visit Kyiv at the end of summer.