Drapaty: NATO Military Committee to visit Ukraine in October

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty held a conversation with Chair of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone.

"I informed about the situation on the front and our priorities: long-range strikes, flexible infantry tactics, robotics on the front line. We separately spoke about air defense. Protecting the sky is my priority," Drapatyi wrote on Facebook following the call.

He emphasized that Ukraine is not only receiving support, but is also sharing combat experience that no one else currently possesses, which serves the security of the entire Alliance.

"In October, we expect the NATO Military Committee in Ukraine. The last time such a visit took place was eight years ago," Drapaty added.

He also thanked Dragone for his personal stance and consistent support for Ukraine at the level of the Alliance’s top military leadership.