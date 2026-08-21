Fedorov's plans to visit USA linked to raising resources for new defense tech projects - press office

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov plans to visit the United States to raise resources for new defense tech projects, Fedorov’s press office told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The main goal of the trip, which is being potentially planned, is linked to raising resources for new projects in the defense tech sector," Fedorov’s press office said.

The Kyiv Independent had earlier reported that former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov was considering a trip to the United States next week. Meanwhile, the British newspaper The Guardian suggested the trip was linked to efforts to secure Washington’s support for holding elections in Ukraine.