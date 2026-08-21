Zelenskyy: Defense Forces hit Russian oil refinery over 1,600 km from border

Ukraine’s Defense Forces continue long-range strikes against Russian territory, returning the consequences of war to where it originated, reported President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Overnight, our deep strikes hit an oil refinery in Perm, over 1,600 kilometers from the border, and the Marinovka military airfield in Volgograd region. There are also results in the waters of the Black Sea," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

In addition, according to the President, results of earlier strikes were confirmed: a Russian Su-34 aircraft was damaged at the Akhtubinsk airfield, about 600 kilometers from the front line. In Primorsko-Akhtarsk, nearly 180 kilometers away, a storage, preparation, and launch site for strike drones was hit.

"I thank all units of our Defense Forces of Ukraine for their accuracy and precision," the President concluded.