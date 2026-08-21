HACC to consider preventive measure for former deputy head of President's Office at 14:00 Friday

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has scheduled the hearing of a motion to apply a preventive measure against a former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine for 14:00 on Friday, HACC reported on its Telegram channel.

"In response to numerous requests from media representatives, we inform that the consideration of the motion on applying a preventive measure against the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine is scheduled for August 21, 2026, at 14:00," the court stated in a message on Friday.

The hearing will take place at the HACC premises at 41 Beresteisky Avenue, courtroom No. 10.