Air defense downs 107 of 135 Russia targets; 27 strike UAVs hit 16 locations

Ukraine’s Defense Forces intercepted 107 Russia targets overnight into Friday; however, hits by 27 strike UAVs were recorded across 16 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/neutralized 107 Russia UAVs of the Shahed type, Gerber, and other drone types in the north, south, and east of the country," the statement said.

In total, on the night of August 21 (from 18:00 on August 20), Russia attacked with 135 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered variants), Gerbera, and "Parodiya" decoy drones from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), occupied Donetsk, and occupied AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned system units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hits by 27 strike UAVs were recorded at 16 locations, along with falling debris from downed targets at three locations.