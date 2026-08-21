Ukrainian Red Cross launches new veteran support project

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is starting a new project of comprehensive support for veterans.

"The project 'Support to veterans and conflict-affected communities: a comprehensive community-level humanitarian response for sustainable recovery and social cohesion' has been launched," the URCS reported on Facebook.

The project provides for comprehensive support to veterans, their families, and communities. Key areas of work include: psychosocial support and protection for veterans and their family members, rehabilitation and physical recovery support, creation of employment and economic integration opportunities, and involvement of veterans in volunteer fire brigades and community life.

As part of the project launch, a workshop was held in Kyiv, bringing together partners and stakeholders for joint work planning. Meeting participants discussed the main areas of program implementation in communities and agreed on approaches to its rollout. Special attention was paid to coordination among partners and next steps.

The project is implemented by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in partnership with the Danish Red Cross, German Red Cross, and Spanish Red Cross, with financial support from the European Union.