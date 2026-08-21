Friday declared Day of Mourning in Kyiv for victims of Russian attack

A Day of Mourning has been declared in Kyiv on Friday, August 21, for the victims of the Russian strike overnight into August 20, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has said.

"On this day it is hard to find words that could describe the pain of loss. Behind every person killed is an entire world - a family, friends, dreams, and a life that was meant to continue. We bow our heads to the memory of those who are no longer with us. Eternal memory to the fallen. Our sincere condolences to their relatives and loved ones," the ministry said in a post on its Telegram channel.

As reported, 12 people were killed and 34 injured as a result of a massive missile strike on the capital overnight into August 20. Russian occupation forces subsequently struck the capital several more times, and the death toll rose to 17 by Thursday, with the number of injured rising to 42.