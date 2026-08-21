Checkpoint on Moldova border suspends operations after Russian strike – State Border Guard Service

As a result of an overnight attack by Russia, Tabaky international checkpoint on the border with Moldova was damaged, leading to the temporary suspension of processing for individuals and vehicles, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported.

"In Odesa region, as a result of Russian attack, Tabaky checkpoint was damaged. On the night of August 21, the enemy attacked Bolhrad and Izmail districts of Odesa region with Shahed drones," according to a Telegram statement.

The attack resulted in strikes on the infrastructure of Tabaky international checkpoint on the border with Moldova. Buildings and structures of the checkpoint were damaged. Fires that broke out at the facilities were localized by personnel from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine noted that the processing of individuals and vehicles through Tabaky checkpoint is currently not being carried out. The Moldovan side has been informed of the situation.

Traffic is being redirected to other checkpoints. Citizens have been urged to take this information into account when planning trips.