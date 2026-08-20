Koretsky holds meeting with Rada's leadership regarding external financing

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky announced that he, together with the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Economy, held a meeting with the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and the leaders of all parliamentary factions and groups regarding budgetary challenges for 2026-2027 and the fulfillment of financial obligations for that period.

"We focused specifically on working together on government bills on which external financing depends – at a level sufficient to cover existing needs. This concerns the country's defense capabilities, financial stability, and the uninterrupted provision of critically important social expenditures. We agreed to work together to fulfill the obligations necessary to attract international financing and to find acceptable solutions," Koretsky said on Telegram on Thursday, promising "full personal involvement and that of all responsible ministers."

He identified securing funding for the Defense Forces' essential needs and the timely execution of all critical expenditures as priorities, and described the dialogue as constructive and fruitful.