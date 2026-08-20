Poll: 70% of Ukrainians would vote to join EU in referendum

Some 70% of Ukrainians would vote in favor of EU accession if a referendum were held. This is according to an analytical report titled "Opinions and views of Ukrainian population on European integration" prepared by Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) at the request of Ukraine2EU and in cooperation with the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine. The survey was conducted in May-June 2026.

"Support has remained stable at 68-72% since 2022. At the same time, 30% of Ukrainians are staunch supporters of accession, while another 32% are moderate supporters (those who "strongly" support it)," according to a statement posted on the KIIS website on Thursday.

It is noted that following a surge in support for accession in 2022 after the full-scale invasion (81% of all adult citizens were ready to vote "in favor" of accession), the figure subsequently declined slightly and stabilized between 68% and 72%. As of May 2026, a total of 70% of all adult citizens would vote "in favor." Ten percent would vote "against." Thus, among those who would participate in the referendum, 87% would vote "yes," and 13% would vote "no."

In September 2025, 72% were ready to vote "yes" (compared to the current 70%, a difference within the margin of error), 6% were ready to vote "against" (the current 10% is higher than the margin of error, meaning there have been slightly more opponents recently). It is important to note that one in five Ukrainians (20%) would either not vote or is undecided.

Across all categories, the majority support EU accession. However, there is some variation in support:

▪ residents of the south and east – 63% and 64% of them, respectively, would vote "in favor" of accession, compared to 74% in the west and 72% in the center;

▪ women – 66% versus 74% among men;

▪ respondents with lower levels of education – while 75% of respondents with a college degree would vote "yes," 67% of those with a vocational secondary education would do so, and 60% of those with only a general secondary education;

▪ respondents with lower incomes – while 79% of respondents with high incomes would vote "yes," this figure drops to 69% among respondents with moderate incomes and to 61% among those with low incomes;

Among the expected benefits of Ukraine's accession to the EU, respondents cited rising wages, freedom of movement, and the alignment of legislation with EU standards. Among their concerns were rising prices, the brain drain of skilled workers, and additional costs for businesses.

The survey examined the opinions and views of adult residents of Ukraine (aged 18 and older) on various issues related to Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The survey was conducted using computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI). Respondents were residents of territory controlled by Ukraine.

The fieldwork phase of the study lasted from May 7 to June 3, 2026. A total of 2,007 interviews were conducted. The statistical margin of error (at a 95% confidence level and with a design effect of 1.3) does not exceed 2.9% for indicators close to 50%; 2.5% for indicators close to 25 or 75%; 1.7% for indicators close to 10 or 90%; 1.3% for indicators close to 5 or 95%; and 0.6% for indicators close to 1 or 99%.