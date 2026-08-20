One injured at second drone crash site in Kyiv's Holosiivsky district – mayor

One person was injured after a second UAV crashed in Kyiv's Holosiivsky district on Thursday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"One person was injured in Holosiivsky district, where firefighters are extinguishing a fire on the grounds of a non-residential building. Medical personnel are providing assistance," Klitschko said on Telegram.

Earlier, Klitschko reported a fire caused by debris from downed drones at a second location in Kyiv's Holosiivsky district, following a fire at a business center where the blaze had already been extinguished. No injuries were reported.

The fire, covering an area of 400 square kilometers, broke out at the site where UAV debris fell on a business center in Kyiv's Holosiivsky district on Thursday during the Russian occupiers' second attack on the capital that day and was extinguished at 19:03. The body of one victim was found at the scene, and two others were injured. Thus, the death toll from Thursday's Russian attacks on the capital rose to 16, with 41 people injured.