Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian defense-industrial complex

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees imposing sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex and individuals who maintain ties with Russia despite the war.

"Today, I also signed decrees imposing new sanctions – several packages – against the Russian military-industrial complex and against those individuals who have, in one way or another, become part of the Russian way of life and maintain ties with that country despite this war," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

According to him, the sanctions lists include, in particular, collaborators in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and former Ukrainian officials who are currently in Europe but maintain ties with Russia.

"We will continue our sanctions efforts and align our sanctions under Ukrainian jurisdiction with those of our partners," the president said.