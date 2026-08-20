Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs Patriot missiles, not gifts – we ready to buy weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs additional missiles for its Patriot air defense systems, which partners can provide, and that Ukraine is ready to purchase them.

"We need missiles for the Patriot system; this is something only our partners can provide. At all levels, we are making it clear to them both our need and the fact that we know our partners can meet this need. We're not talking about gifts; this is about Ukraine's readiness to purchase weapons," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

According to the president, this requires appropriate political decisions from our partners, primarily the United States.

Zelenskyy also said that 16 people were killed as a result of the Russian strike, nearly 50 more were wounded, and over 200 facilities were damaged, including 86 residential buildings, a children's hospital, and social infrastructure facilities.

"We will definitely respond to this Russian strike, just as we have responded to other Russian strikes. We will respond in a fully just and far-reaching manner," the president said.