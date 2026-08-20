Zelenskyy: New measures being prepared within diplomatic team, particularly in USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that decisions are being prepared to restructure the diplomatic team, particularly regarding relations with the United States.

"We are preparing decisions within the diplomatic team – new approaches are needed in certain areas, particularly in the United States. Appointments will be made following the necessary consultations. Ukraine needs results," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

As previously reported, on August 3, Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Olha Stefanishyna from her post as Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States.

Corresponding decree No. 696/2026 was published on the president's website.

In a Facebook post, Stefanishyna said she had decided to resign from her post as Ukraine's ambassador to the United States due to personal circumstances.

On July 23, 2026, Zelenskyy said he had offered Yulia Svyrydenko the position of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.