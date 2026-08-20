Defense Ministry updates its first aid kits for military personnel based on combat experience

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced an update to its medical recommendations for military personnel based on the experience of intense combat operations. Experts assessed their accessibility and ease of use, testing over 30 Ukrainian and foreign-made models and selecting the four best.

"When a defender is wounded, every second counts. Life depends on the ease of use of first aid kits, and if they are designed in such a way that the necessary equipment is difficult to obtain, tactical medical skills may not save the soldier – he simply won't have time to use it. We tested various options and selected solutions that will become the new standard for providing defenders with first aid kits," said Dmytro Samofalov, Director of the Healthcare Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the department's website, all selected samples were tested and evaluated for ergonomics, speed of retrieval, ambidexterity (left- and right-handed access), and interior organization.

The announcement describes four different pouch models, for which temporary requirements (technical and quality characteristics) have been established.

The second phase will begin trial operation for up to one year. Frontline service members will test the new pouches in real combat conditions. This will allow for feedback and necessary adjustments.

After collecting feedback and finalizing the specifications, official technical specifications will be developed for large-scale centralized bidding through the ProZorro system.

Based on the testing results, no manufacturer will receive exclusive rights or a monopoly on the supply of new first aid pouches. Any Ukrainian or foreign manufacturer will be able to produce their model in accordance with the published specifications and participate in open bidding on equal terms, with the winner determined by the lowest price.

Previously, the Ministry of Defense described in detail the contents of a serviceman's individual first aid kit, which is a mandatory piece of equipment and is issued to every defender.