Sybiha, UN Under-Secretary-General discuss situation in Oleshky, Black Sea, winter preparations

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher, who is currently visiting Ukraine, during which he paid special attention to the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in Kherson region.

"We need access to these communities and the ability to provide aid to the people. Ukraine will welcome any possible efforts by the UN that help ensure humanitarian access and provide the necessary assistance to our citizens in occupied Oleshky," Sybiha said.

According to a report on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Telegram channel, Fletcher, for his part, provided an update on his trip to Kherson, where people continue to live and work under constant Russian attacks.

The parties also discussed preparations for the winter and support for the most vulnerable communities, particularly in frontline regions.

The situation in the Black Sea was a separate topic of discussion. Sybiha emphasized the importance of the UN playing an active role in protecting freedom of navigation.

"The parties agreed to remain in close contact and focus on practical solutions that will protect people's lives, ensure access to humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable communities, and respond to new humanitarian challenges caused by Russian aggression," the statement reads.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, since 2022, the UN has mobilized more than $12 billion in humanitarian aid for people affected by Russia's war against Ukraine.