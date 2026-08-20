Finnish FM after Kyiv attack: Russia will inevitably be held accountable for war crimes

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen responded to the Russian shelling of Kyiv that took place overnight on August 20, which resulted in casualties and damage to a children's hospital, and stressed that Russia and its leadership must bear full responsibility for the aggression they have unleashed and the damage caused.

"Russia's attack on Kyiv last night hit residential areas and a children's hospital, killing at least 13 people. Firing dozens of missiles and drones at civilians and civilian infrastructure is not the path to peace. Russia and its leadership must be held accountable for the war of aggression and the damage it has caused. Finland stands with Ukraine," Valtonen said on X social media platform.

As reported, the death toll from Russian strikes on the night of August 20 has risen to 15, with 39 people also known to have been injured.