Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry to audit agreements with partners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Defense to audit all agreements between Ukraine and its partners, determining what has already been implemented and what still awaits implementation.

"First, I think it's important to audit all agreements with our partners, our strategic partners: what has been implemented and what still awaits implementation," Zelenskyy said, introducing Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara on Thursday.

The head of state also called for ensuring concrete results from each interaction with partners on strengthening Ukraine's defense.

"Air defense and missile defense are a key priority. Not only that, but they are key, especially before winter," he said.

The President also expressed hope that the Ministry of Defense and the defense and security forces will work in a coordinated manner to implement the state's defense plan and operations that help force Russia to peace.