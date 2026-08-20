Russian attack hits critical infrastructure facility in Kyiv; hot water outages possible in 2 districts – mayor

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Thursday that Russian occupiers had carried out their first attack in several months on a critical infrastructure facility in the Ukrainian capital, which may result in water supply issues in Desniansky and Dniprovsky districts on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

"Today, in the afternoon, a critical infrastructure facility in the capital was deliberately attacked – in fact, for the first time in several months. Residents of Desniansky district and part of Dniprovsky district may experience interruptions in hot water supply. Specialists are working to restore the damaged infrastructure," Klitschko said on Telegram on Thursday.