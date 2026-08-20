Ukraine must not be weaker than Russia over next 4 months – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine must secure sufficient resources for its defense and remain at least as strong as Russia for the next four months.

"We have four months, and during these four months we must definitely not be weaker than the enemy," Zelenskyy said while introducing Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara on Thursday.

According to him, part of the funding shortfall must be addressed through decisions by the Verkhovna Rada, for which the Cabinet of Ministers must submit the necessary draft laws to parliament.

He also emphasized the need to secure additional funds to strengthen Ukraine.

"All of this will fall on the shoulders of all defense forces, diplomats, the defense minister, the foreign minister, the prime minister, and, of course, the President of Ukraine, to find additional funds so that we can remain strong," Zelenskyy said.

The president called on state institutions to work "24/7" until victory is achieved and until Ukraine is able to secure a dignified peace.

In turn, Yevhen Khmara expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and outlined the Ministry of Defense’s three key priorities: strengthening the front lines, supporting the military, and developing the defense industry.

According to him, the Ministry of Defense will also focus on strengthening air defense, developing ballistics and anti-ballistics, scaling up drone capabilities, and long-range strikes.

"Our task is to scale up what has already proven effective. To eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy, speed up decision-making, and establish more meaningful communication between the ministry and the front lines," Khmara said.