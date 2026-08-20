Defense Ministry, Armed Forces must develop practical solutions on mobilisation – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to provide concrete solutions and proposals regarding mobilization, contract service, and the rotation of military personnel.

"Everything related to mobilization and contracts, everything related to the rotation of our soldiers – we need concrete solutions and concrete proposals. I very much look forward to systematic joint work in this area by the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense," Zelenskyy said while introducing Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara on Thursday.

He also called for a more humane and systematic approach to resolving organizational issues within the military.

According to the president, one of the biggest challenges for the defense sector right now is a lack of financial resources.

"We need to find the necessary resources, and I believe this is the greatest challenge we’ve ever faced. The war has become more expensive, and that’s a fact. We need more resources; the shortfall is greater," Zelenskyy said.

He said Russia is using more tools in the war against Ukraine, so it is necessary not only to defend ourselves but also to take more active measures.

"All of this requires resources. This must also be a joint effort by the entire state," the president said.