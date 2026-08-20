Court upholds pretrial measure for Stefanishyna

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) upheld the preventive measure imposed on former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European Integration Olha Stefanishyna, according to the HACC’s press service.

"On August 20, 2026, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the ruling of the High Anti-Corruption Court’s investigating judge dated August 6,2026 to impose a pretrial measure in the form of a UAH 6 million bond on the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration. Following the hearing, the panel of judges of the HACC Appeals Chamber dismissed the defense’s appeals. The decision took legal effect upon its announcement and is not subject to appeal in cassation," the court said on Facebook post.

It is said the bail has now been posted, and the suspect has been subject to a number of procedural obligations, including appearing when summoned by investigators, the prosecutor, and the court, report any change of residence, and refrain from communicating with a specified group of individuals.

As previously reported, on August 6, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) imposed a preventive measure on Stefanishyna in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 6 million. She is also required to appear when summoned by NABU investigators, report any change of residence, and refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case. The prosecutor’s office had requested that bail for the former deputy prime minister be set at UAH 13.3 million.

Stefanishyna stated that she does not have the funds to pay the bail set by the High Anti-Corruption Court, but that she will seek to raise the money and will consult with her attorneys regarding a possible appeal of the decision. According to the High Anti-Corruption Court’s Appeals Chamber, Stefanishyna’s defense team filed an appeal against the court’s decision on the preventive measure.

She is suspected of illicit enrichment and making false declarations. According to investigators, she failed to declare two apartments in Kyiv, expenses for their renovation, housing rent, use of a Mercedes-Benz, as well as payments for plane tickets and her mother’s medical treatment.