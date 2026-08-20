Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry to conduct audit of agreements with partners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Ministry of Defense to conduct an audit of all of Ukraine’s agreements with its partners, determining which have already been implemented and which are still pending implementation.

"First, I think it is important to conduct an audit of all agreements with our partners, with our strategic partners, to see what has been implemented and what is still pending implementation," Zelenskyy said while introducing Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara on Thursday.

The head of state also called for ensuring concrete results from every interaction with partners regarding the strengthening of Ukraine’s defense.

"Air defense and anti-ballistic defense are key priorities. Not the only ones, but they are key – especially ahead of winter," he said.

The president also expressed hope that the Ministry of Defense and the defense and security forces would work in unison to implement the state’s defense plan and operations aimed at compelling Russia to make peace.