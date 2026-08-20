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Person killed, 2 injured at business center in Kyiv after debris from drone fell

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Rescue workers found the body of a victim at the site where UAV debris fell in Holosiivsky district, according to Kyiv City Military Administration.

"According to preliminary information, two people were injured in Holosiivsky district. Unfortunately, rescue workers also found one fatality at the scene," the authorities said in a statement on the Telegram channel.

As previously reported, UAV debris fell on a business center in Kyiv, causing a fire. Emergency services are on the scene.

The capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, specified "one fatality and two injured have been found so far inside the business center in Holosiivsky district, where UAV debris fell on the building."

Rescue workers are continuing to search the building.

#holosiivsky #uav
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