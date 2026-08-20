Launch of Ukrainian rocket maker Fire Point's Denmark plant postponed until end of 2027

The launch of a solid-fuel production facility being built in Denmark by the Ukrainian rocket manufacturer Fire Point has been officially postponed until the end of 2027, according to Euractiv.

"This delay demonstrates just how difficult it is to relocate the production of Ukrainian weapons to the EU, even when governments are willing to streamline bureaucratic procedures to accelerate the implementation of defense projects," the source said.

It is noted that Denmark has removed more than 20 legislative barriers so that Fire Point could establish a plant to produce solid propellant for its Flamingo cruise missiles, but the project is currently facing further delays because costs have more than tripled.