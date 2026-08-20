Occupiers advance 1 sq km in day near Kramatorsk – DeepState

Russian occupiers have expanded the area under their control on Ukrainian territory near the village of Tykhonivka in Mykolaiv urban community of Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region, according to the OSINT project DeepState.

"The enemy has advanced near Tykhonivka," the DeepState said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The project’s maps show that the occupiers have seized a total of 1.19 square kilometers of territory east of the village, while the village itself remains within the incursion zone ("gray zone"), the area of which has expanded by another 1.05 square kilometers.

The situation remains unchanged in other sectors of the front.

Last week, excluding areas of confirmed counteroffensives, the occupied area grew by an average of approximately 3.2 square kilometers per day, while the penetration zone grew by 4.1 square kilometers per day.