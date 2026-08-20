Checkpoint on border with Moldova in Odesa region continues to operate after Russian attack – Border Guard Service

The border checkpoint on the border with Moldova in Odesa region, which was attacked by Russian troops on the night of August 20, is currently operational, with no fatalities or injuries, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine press secretary Andriy Demchenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Overall, there were no fatalities or injuries during this attack, fortunately no one was injured. The checkpoint is currently operational," the Border Guard Service spokesman emphasized.

According to him, one of the drones struck trucks near the checkpoint.

At the same time, Demchenko noted that when the threat arose, checkpoint operations at this checkpoint were suspended, and people dispersed to avoid crowding and prevent deaths or injuries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the morning of August 20 that the enemy had attacked a checkpoint on the border with Moldova in Odesa region with drones.

The president also added that during the large-scale attack on Thursday night, Russia used 168 drones and missiles of various types against Ukraine, with ballistic missiles remaining the greatest threat.