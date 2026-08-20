Fora supermarket warehouse damaged in Russian attack in Kyiv region

A distribution center of the Fora supermarket chain was damaged in a massive Russian attack on Thursday, with no casualties, the company’s press service said.

"Today Russia attacked our logistics again. A Fora warehouse in Martusivka, Kyiv region, storing fresh produce was hit. Most importantly, no one was hurt — our team evacuated staff from the distribution center in advance," the company said on Facebook.

The company had only started using this warehouse last week, after a previous attack on its logistics infrastructure.

"Today we are once again rerouting logistics and looking for solutions to keep your favorite products within reach. Your trust and the fact that you keep choosing Fora matter especially to us today. They’re trying to stop us for the second time in a very short period. But Fora keeps working," the company said.

As reported, a Russian attack overnight into Aug. 5 caused fires at four Fozzy Group distribution centers supplying goods to Silpo, THRASH and Fora stores, killing six company employees at the time. Losses to the Fora chain, part of Fozzy Group, from the destruction of the warehouse and inventory in that attack are estimated at UAH 1.15 billion. Fozzy Group had planned to restore the chains’ normal product range in stores by Aug. 24.