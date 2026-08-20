NABU, SAPO comment on released 'Forrest Gump' and 'Femida' videos on money laundering, raiding involving top officials

Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have commented on videos they released earlier under the titles "Forrest Gump" and "Femida" (Ukrainian for Themis, the goddess of justice), exposing corrupt schemes involving senior officials of the Presidential Office and a sitting and a former lawmaker.

"The criminal organization’s activities were aimed, among other things, at seizing valuable real estate as well as other assets of legal entities through unauthorized interference in the information (automated) networks of Ukraine’s Justice Ministry, and the forgery of court rulings and ownership documents," NABU said in a Telegram post on Thursday.

According to the statement, members of the criminal organization carried out raider takeovers of two companies in the fall of 2025, with combined asset value of UAH 248 million. "At the same time, the goal of seizing one of these companies was to gain control over real estate in downtown Kyiv worth more than UAH 500 million," NABU said.

In addition, according to the statement, in May 2026 members of the criminal organization attempted to seize real estate in Kyiv worth more than UAH 207 million but, "due to circumstances beyond their control, were unable to carry the crime through to completion."

NABU also said that certain members of the criminal organization, acting in collusion with representatives and officials of a state-owned bank, organized and carried out the legalization of criminally obtained funds during June 2026.

"This concerns UAH 150 million in cash that, via a series of accounts belonging to front companies, was laundered into legal circulation to pay bail for a participant in another criminal organization (the ‘Midas’ case)," the statement said.

SAPO said in its statement that to achieve their goals, members of the criminal organization used various methods of influence, including threats, pressure, bribery and mutual favors, targeting representatives of the judiciary at all levels, as well as senior officials of the Justice Ministry and law enforcement agencies.

"The factual data recorded during the investigation shows that members of the organized group paid close attention to methods for concealing their unlawful activity, including systematically changing mobile phones and deleting data from them, using secure communication channels, changing places of residence, taking measures to prevent outside surveillance of themselves and their vehicles, and illegally accessing and monitoring various databases and registers of state bodies in order to quickly detect any possible interest from law enforcement in the criminal organization’s members’ activities," the anti-corruption prosecutor’s office said.

"Based on the evidence obtained, NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors have notified members of the criminal organization and individuals they recruited of suspicion under Articles 255, 191, 206-2, 209, 358 and 361 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code," SAPO said.

As reported, on Aug. 19 NABU and SAPO released a video on a special operation called "Forrest Gump," exposing and notifying of suspicion individuals who laundered UAH 150 million to pay bail for a suspect in the "Midas" case. The group included, among others, a deputy head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office and a former member of parliament.

On the afternoon of Aug. 19, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Iryna Mudra from the post of deputy head of the Presidential Office.

That evening, Mudra said on Facebook that she had not been detained and was preparing for a court hearing together with her lawyers.

"I was searched this morning, and later I was notified of suspicion and served with a motion for a preventive measure… no one has detained me," she wrote on Facebook.

Law firm Miller said it would represent Mudra.

The former deputy head of the Presidential Office also said she had provided the investigation with full cooperation and was ready to answer every question in a lawful manner.

On Thursday, Aug. 20, NABU and SAPO released a second video on corruption involving the same senior officials, titled "Femida," exposing the illegal seizure of real estate and company assets through document forgery.

In the recorded conversations, the suspects complain, among other things, about being unable to obtain information from NABU and SAPO, while noting that information can be obtained from the National Police, the SBU and the SBI. They also discuss how the anti-corruption system could be controlled.

The High Anti-Corruption Court is deciding on Thursday what preventive measure to apply to former lawmaker Maksym Mykytas, who is a suspect in the schemes exposed in the videos.

A preventive measure for Mudra has not yet been determined.