Damage to URCS warehouse from Russian air attack does not affect operations – statement

Minor exterior damage to a humanitarian warehouse of the Ukrainian Red Cross (URCS ) has not affected the organization's work.

"As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv and Kyiv region overnight into Aug. 20, a URCS warehouse sustained minor exterior damage. The equipment and humanitarian aid stored at the warehouse were not affected. The organization's work continues as normal," the URCS said in a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday.

The organization noted that since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, more than 20 Ukrainian Red Cross facilities in various regions of the country have been damaged in Russian attacks. More than 20 of the organization's vehicles, used by teams to deliver prompt assistance, carry out evacuations and respond to humanitarian needs, have also been damaged.

"Despite systematic attacks on humanitarian infrastructure, the URCS continues to provide assistance to people across Ukraine. The organization's teams respond to the aftermath of shelling, help those affected, carry out evacuations, provide first aid and psychosocial support, and supply communities with humanitarian goods," the statement said.