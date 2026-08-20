Zelenskyy: Russia attacks with 168 drones, various missiles, ballistics remain biggest threat

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a large-scale attack on the night leading into Thursday, Russia used 168 drones and various types of missiles against Ukraine, with ballistics remaining the primary threat.

"This Russian strike was one of the most cynical, calculated, and massive. There were missiles of various types and 168 drones. Our warriors downed all Russian Kalibrs today. Overall, the interception rate for cruise missiles reached 93%, along with a significant interception rate for drones. The largest threat remains ballistics," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, the effectiveness of defense against ballistic missiles largely depends on the supply of Patriot missiles to Ukraine.

"And this is something that completely depends on the supply of missiles for Patriots for Ukraine, and therefore depends on our state’s partners. One cannot simply observe silently, with indifference and inaction, as Russians destroy lives with ballistics," the president emphasized.

He noted that the Ukrainian military can effectively defend the country when their courage and professionalism are backed by the necessary assistance from partners.

He also reported that efforts to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike on Kyiv and cities in Kyiv region are currently ongoing. Over 600 State Emergency Service rescuers and police officers have been deployed for work in Kyiv, Brovary, and Boryspil.

In total, 30 residential buildings, a school, a children’s hospital, and a kindergarten were damaged in Kyiv and the region. In Kyiv, 15 people were killed.

"And it is important that Ukraine’s partners do not remain silent about this and other similar strikes, and truly help protect our people, protect life in Ukraine," the president stressed.