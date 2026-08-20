Russia increasingly testing resolve of NATO and partners – Sybiha

Attacks on Ukraine by Russian forces are increasingly incorporating provocations directed against NATO member states, stated Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha.

He pointed out that during the overnight attack on Ukraine, Russia once again violated the airspace of Moldova and Romania, and also launched a strike on a checkpoint located on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

"The aggressor state is increasingly testing the resolve of NATO and Alliance partners, violating the sovereignty of neighboring states and intentionally spreading the risks caused by the war it unleashed far beyond Ukraine’s borders," Sybiha emphasized.

He added that he remains in close coordination with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Mihai Popșoi and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Oana Țoiu. The parties will work toward strengthening and increasing the effectiveness of the regional response to Russia’s attempts to expand the war it initiated.

The Foreign Minister also noted that these issues will be raised during the upcoming Odessa Triangle Summit in order to strengthen regional security, protect critical infrastructure, and ensure that Russia’s illegal and aggressive actions carry consequences for it.

"Our joint response must be stronger than Russia’s attempts to test our unity and resolve. The security and stability of the entire region are at stake," the minister emphasized.