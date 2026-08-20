Russia capable of producing over 200 ballistic, cruise missiles monthly – Defense Intelligence

According to the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Russia currently possesses over 600 Oniks missiles, reports Ukrainska Pravda, citing a GUR response to an inquiry.

In addition to the Oniks missiles, the Russian army also has 450 Kalibrs, over 120 Zircons, about 130 missiles for Iskander-M systems, 400 RM-48U missiles for S-400 systems, and up to 100 Kh-101 missiles.

At the same time, as of July, Russia had about 50 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and approximately the same number of North Korean ballistic missiles (KN-23, KN-24, and KN-30).

"The main focus of Russia’s defense-industrial complex is shifting toward mass missile systems. Priority in production is given to missiles for the Iskander-M complex, as well as Kh-101 and Kalibr missiles. Russia maintains high production rates and, in certain cases, exceeds planned indicators," GUR emphasized.

Thus, according to current estimates, the military-industrial complex of the aggressor state is capable of producing over two hundred cruise and ballistic missiles of various types each month.

Currently, the planned monthly production target for 9M723 missiles for Iskander-M systems is 60 units. In July, the Russian military-industrial complex exceeded this figure, manufacturing 65 such missiles.

Additionally, in July, Russia produced 87 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Production rates for RM-48U missiles for S-400 systems are estimated at approximately 50 units per month. In total throughout 2026, Russia plans to manufacture over 480 such missiles—more than double the plan set for 2025.