Death toll in Kyiv from Russian massive strike rises to at least 15, 39 injured

(Updates)

The death toll in Kyiv from Russian strikes on the night of August 20 has increased.

"According to medics, there are already 15 dead in Kyiv as a result of the enemy’s massive attack on the capital," reported Mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, 13 people were reported dead as a result of the Russian attack on the capital.

The Kyiv City State Administration’s press service said on Telegram that 39 people were injured.

Rescuers are currently carrying out emergency response work at the site of the enemy strike in the Solomiansky district. Work is under way to dismantle the collapsed floor slabs of a multi-story residential building and unstable structures of damaged buildings nearby. So far, 52 cubic meters of construction debris have been removed.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service’s main directorate have provided assistance to 98 people.

Pyrotechnic units have inspected the strike site for unexploded ordnance and removed safe remnants of the enemy missile. State Emergency Service canine units are working at the site.