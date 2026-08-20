Border guards destroy cruise missile with machine gun – State Border Guard Service

Border guards in Kyiv region destroyed a cruise missile heading toward the capital using a machine gun during Russia’s massive attack on Ukraine on the night of August 20, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported.

"Today, during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine, border guards in Kyiv region destroyed a cruise missile heading toward the capital," read a statement published on the State Border Guard Service website on Thursday.

It was reported that at dawn, one of the mobile fire groups of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine detected an aerial target in its sector—Russian cruise missile.

"Shooting down a cruise missile with a machine gun is an extremely difficult task, as the chances of successfully hitting such a target are very small. However, instantaneous reaction, professional training, and the mastery of the border guards accomplished the impossible—the Russian missile was destroyed," the report stated.

The downed target fell outside residential areas. A large crater formed at the crash site, surrounded by scattered debris.