Nearly 40,000 take shelter in Kyiv metro stations overnight

Over 38,000 people, including more than 2,000 children, took shelter in Kyiv metro stations on the night leading into August 20, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration reported, citing Kyiv Metro utility company.

"On the night leading into August 20, during another massive shelling of the capital, over 38,000 people, including more than 2,000 children, were at Kyiv metro stations. Last night, the air raid alert lasted nearly 9 hours," Kyiv Metro reported, according to the administration’s website.

It is noted that 46 underground stations of the Kyiv metro operate around the clock as shelters during air raid alerts. All lobbies are opened for entry to make the route to safety as short as possible. Metro employees, together with police, ensure prompt and unhindered access to the stations.

The enterprise reminds that if there is a need to use the metro as a shelter in advance, people should arrive at the station before it finishes passenger transport operations. Operating schedules are posted at every station. Where possible, it is recommended to choose central stations, which typically offer more space to accommodate people.

Visitors are requested to bring only essential items and avoid using bulky items, particularly mattresses and tents. These occupy a significant portion of space needed by others during enemy shelling.

The enterprise also emphasizes the need to avoid sitting on escalators or leaving belongings on them. In the event of an emergency or the need for urgent evacuation, escalators must be brought into operation quickly. The presence of people or oversized items on them can slow down this process.

As reported, during the overnight attack on July 30, over 56,000 people took shelter in the metro system, and on July 2, 52,500 residents used it, including nearly 4,500 children.