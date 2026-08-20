Interior minister: death toll from massive Kyiv shelling rises to 13

The death toll from the massive shelling in Kyiv has risen to 13; overall, there are already 14 dead and over 40 injured in Kyiv and the region as a result of the Russian attack, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (MIA) Ivan Vyhivsky reported on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"The number of dead due to the massive shelling in Kyiv has increased to 13. Our units in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital have just discovered the body of another woman. In total, there are already 14 dead and more than 40 injured in Kyiv and the region from this Russian attack," the minister informed.

According to Vyhivsky, over 600 rescuers and police officers have been involved since last night in eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

"Currently, our services are working at two locations in the capital and another three in Boryspil and Brovary districts," the head of the MIA specified.

He added that in the first minutes following the strikes, units of the State Emergency Service and the National Police managed to rescue and provide first aid to dozens of people.

The minister noted that police have set up headquarters at the attack sites to accept reports regarding damaged and destroyed property.

"In Kyiv alone, over 200 applications have already been processed. Psychologists are working to support people who lost relatives or were left without housing," Vyhivskyi stated.

He reported that in the capital, about 20 residential buildings, a school, a children’s hospital, and a kindergarten—all civilian targets—were significantly damaged.

"We have deployed all necessary units and robotic equipment to clear the rubble and rescue people. We are checking to see if there are more people under the debris," the head of the ministry emphasized.

In Kyiv region, according to him, fire engulfed warehouse buildings containing household goods. Rescuers are attempting to contain the flames, with aviation deployed.

Additionally, according to Vyhivsky, Odesa and Chernihiv regions were shelled on Thursday night, with no casualties reported.