Air Force: 186 Russia targets neutralized overnight, hits at 28 locations

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night leading into Thursday, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles (quantity unspecified), 36 Kh-101/Iskander cruise/guided missiles, eight Kalibr cruise missiles, as well as two Banderol loitering munitions and 168 Shahed-type strike UAVs.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 31 Kh-101/Iskander-K/Kh-59 cruise missiles, eight Kalibr cruise missiles, two Banderol loitering munitions, as well as 145 Russia UAVs of the Shahed, Herbera, and other drone types in the north, south, east, and center of the country," read the Air Force report on Telegram.

It was reported that starting from 18:00 on August 19, Russia attacked Kyiv region with missiles targeting on a ballistic trajectory: Oniks, Zircon, Iskander-M, and S-400 from Kursk, Rostov, and Bryansk regions; 36 Kh-101/Iskander-K/Kh-59 cruise/guided missiles from the airspace of Vologda, Kursk, and Belgorod regions; eight Kalibr cruise missiles from Novorossiysk; and two Banderol loitering munitions. Additionally, 168 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (nearly half of which were jet-powered), Herbera, and Parodiya-type decoy drones were launched from Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), as well as temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea).

It is noted that the primary target of the strike was Kyiv region. Hits by Russia air attack weapons were recorded at 28 locations, with fallen debris from downed targets recorded at two locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several Russia UAVs remaining in airspace.