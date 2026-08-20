Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP loses grid connection for 15th time this year due to Russian shelling

The power line feeding the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia nuclear power plant disconnected during an air raid alert, forcing the plant to switch to diesel generators for the 15th time this year, national grid operator Ukrenergo said.

Ukrenergo said in a Telegram post on Thursday that an inspection of the line to determine the likely damage site will be carried out as soon as security conditions allow.

According to Ukrenergo, a massive Russian missile and drone attack has left consumers without power as of Thursday morning in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Donetsk, Odesa, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

"Emergency restoration work is already underway wherever security conditions currently allow. Power engineers are doing everything possible to restore power to all disconnected customers as quickly as possible," Ukrenergo said.

On the power situation, the grid operator said consumers should shift active electricity use to the hours when industrial solar power plants operate most efficiently, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and limit the use of high-power appliances from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.